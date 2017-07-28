Moolenaar Joins President Trump Recognizing Heroic Action By Capitol Area Police

Putting their lives on the line, earned honors for five Washington, D. C. area police officers. President Donald Trump held a special White House ceremony, Thursday, paying tribute to two U. S. Capitol Police officers and three Alexandria, Virginia, officers for their actions last month following the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise and others.

The incident happened as Republican members of Congress were holding practice for a baseball game against their Democratic colleagues. The officers confronted the gunman and he was killed in a gun fight.

Congressman John Moolenaar was among those attending the ceremony. The Midland Republican said the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor honors recognize the heroic action of the officers who saved the lives of others.

Moolenaar said everyone is thankful Representative Scalise has been released from the hospital and is undergoing physical rehabilitation.