Monitor Township Residents Protest Possible Windmill Operation

Residents spoke against a proposed Monitor Township wind farm for over two hours. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Over 200 people crowded into Monitor Township Hall, Monday night, and more were outside listening to the debate over windmills.

Township resident Pete Campbell owns a pharmacy that serves people living in Tuscola County. He says many of his patients are suffering health problems, including chronic fatigue and migrains, related to windmills near their home.

Monitor Township put a moratorium on any windmill project until the township planing commission completes a review of a current 2009 windmill ordinance.

There were complaints about noise, the height, blinking lights and health problems related to windmills. One Monitor Township resident points out there’s an economic factor as well, the loss of home value. Many residents were angry about a lack of information from the township about the proposed wind farm. Many said they only heard of it in the past several weeks, due to social media postings.

Township Supervisor Ken Malkin is pushing for one major change, keeping any wind farm away from populated areas of the township west of Bay City. The review will likely take several months and won’t start until at least mid August.

DTE Energy Project Manager Michael Sage the utility is in the early stage of a long process to locate a wind farm in Bay County. The utility has about 300 leases for some 29,000 acres in Bay County townships. Sage said the utility will cooperate with a review of the township’s nearly ten year old windmill ordinance.

The protest has a web site http://glbr-sos.org