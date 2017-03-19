Monitor Township Man Injured As Fire Destroys His Home

Firefighters use a saw to ventilate the roof of the house to reach hot spots in the attic. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Monitor Township firefighters say one person was injured as fire destroyed a house at 4866 South 4 Mile Road, just after noon, Sunday. The man suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to Flint’s Hurley Medical Center from McLaren Bay Region after initial treatment in the emergency department.

Fire Chief John Kramer says firefighters had to use the nearest fire hydrant located at a Midland Road driveway, over a quarter of a mile from the fire scene to provide water.

The fire sent heavy black smoke into the air, visible to Monitor Township firefighters as they left their station over a mile away.

Bangor Township fire crews provided extra manpower to help extinguish the flames.

A Bay County Sheriff fire investigator is helping determine what caused the fire.

No damage estimate has been made.

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)