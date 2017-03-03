Monday Bay City Commission Meeting To Focus On City Manager

A search for a new City Manager in Bay City is to be the prime topic of Monday’s 6:30 City Commission Finance and Policy Committee meeting.

City Manager Rick Finn had indicated he won’t stay past the end of his current three year contract June 30th.

There are now reports of Finn being accused by Department of Public Works Director Bill Bohlen of trying to manipulate data in a recently released solid waste study.

Bohlen is currently reporting directly to Deputy City Manager Dana Muscott.

None of the parties involved have publicly commented.

Part of the Monday meeting is to be in Executive Session behind closed doors to discuss a legal opinion over how to handle the Finn-Bohlen issue.

Some open discussion among the Commissioners is also planned.

The city’s Uniform Crime Report is also to be reviewed.

Items on the 7:30 formal agenda include oaths of office for Reserve Police Officers.

There’s also a resolution to approve the 25 % local match required by the state to assist with the development of the proposed Imagination Station Playground to be built in Bigelow Park.