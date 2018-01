An easy way to make one of our favorite snack foods.

Ingredients:

Hot Oil

enough Milk to resemble pancake batter

I cup Jiffy Baking Mix

1 Egg

slices of Bread

Method:

Heat the oil.

Cut the bread with a doughnut cutter or drinking glass.

Combine the Jiffy mix, egg and milk.

Dip the bread into the milk mixture.

Drop into hot oil.

Brown on both sides.

Drain on paper toweling.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.