Mobile Home Destroyed In Portsmouth Township Fire

Authorities in Bay County’s Portsmouth Township are working to determine the cause of an evening fire Wednesday that destroyed a single wide 14 foot by 50 foot mobile home.

Firefighters responded about 8:15 P-M to Riverview Estates on River Road or M-13 south of Bay City and spent roughly an hour and a half on site.

Officials say two children and a woman escaped uninjured, but a male occupant had to be transported to the burn unit at Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment of unknown injuries.

No firefighters were hurt as crews from neighboring Merritt Township assisted Portsmouth firefighters on scene.

State Police officials were examining the structure as part of the on-going investigation.