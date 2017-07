A two-year-old girl missing for several hours Friday morning in Arenac County has been found safe. The girl disappeared when she ran after a dog into a wooded area in the Forest Lake area of Alger.

Multiple police agencies were involved in the search, including the Arenac County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police and its K-9 unit, along with many volunteers.

Both the girl and her dog were found about 12:45 p.m.