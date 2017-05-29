Missing Midland Man Found Safe

Midland Police say a man reported missing Saturday has been found safe. Officers said 85-year old William Brown was found safe by police in suburban Detroit.

Brown, who’s reported to be in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, left his Midland home about 4:00 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said tracing his credit card led them to the Flint area where he stopped for gas in his car.

About 8:30 Sunday night, Midland Police were notified he had been found safe.

It was thought he might be trying to get to his home town of Salineville, Ohio, southeast of Canton, Ohio.