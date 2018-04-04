Millage Request And Lease Agreement Being Pursued In Saginaw County

Saginaw County voters could be asked to approve a slight millage increase for Historical Society operations on the August primary ballot.

County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carl Ruth says the proposal calling for a hike from .1997 Mills to .2697 Mills would continue and enhance programs at the Castle Museum in downtown Saginaw and elsewhere between 2019 and 2028.

Ruth estimated the impact would amount to about a two dollar jump on the tax bill of a minimum average home.

A little over $1,300,000 would be raised in the first year.

The plan will be on the Board’s April 17th agenda after passing the Commission’s County Services Committee Wednesday along with a proposed lease agreement with the state covering the former Saginaw Malleable Iron property.

Under the 30 year proposal, the state would own the site with the County leasing it for passive recreational uses including a hiking and biking trail plus wildlife viewing.

The County would be responsible for day to day operations including site maintenance.