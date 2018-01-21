Milk and Grain Marketing Series 2017-2018
By Terry Henne
Jan 21, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Date: March 13, 2018 – March 13, 2018
Time: 10 a.m – 12 p.m.
Location: Location: Isabella County Building, Room 320, 200 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Contact: Paul Gross, 989-317-4079, 989-560-1371

Dates: March 13, 2018; June 12, 2018; September 11, 2018

Cost: $400/farm for series

Agriculture markets are more volatile than ever. For most farms, profits are largely determined by how well you market your production.
Now more than ever your farm’s future success depends on your ability to understand the markets and use the basic marketing tools.

Fred Hinkley, retired MSU Extension educator and marketing specialist, will provide an insight and outlook on the milk and grain markets, and suggest strategies to minimize financial risk.

