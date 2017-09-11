Militarizing The Police Doesn’t Gain Respect–Pat Political Point from September 10, 2017

September 10, 2017

The Trump administration reverses Obama administration rule which limited some military-grade equipment for police officers. And this helps America how? Click to listen to The Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day.

In an episode of The Andy Griffith Show, Andy explains why he doesn’t wear a gun:

“When a man carries a gun all the time, the respect he thinks he’s getting might really be fear. So, I don’t carry a gun because I don’t want the people of Mayberry to fear a gun. I’d rather they really respect me.”

Now, we don’t live in Andy’s mythical Mayberry. Naturally I believe police officers should carry guns for protection purposes. Same with bullet-proof vests. And same with some types of military-grade equipment to help protect the citizens.

I’m reminded of the Boston marathon bombing, and when the police had military-like recreational vehicles searching for the terrorists.

However, while handing-out military-style equipment appears to keep people safe, the opposite is true.

President Trump signed an executive order reversing President Obama’s executive order on limiting certain articles of military equipment to police departments.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions claims this will help keep law and order on the streets, and keep police officers safe. Sessions criticized the former President Obama’s decision to roll-back parts of the program as going “too far.”

Sessions also derided criticism of further militarizing the police as “superficial.”

Is it superficial?

Let’s examine the evidence.

President Obama decided to cut-back on the Pentagon program, which gives police departments access to surplus military hardware, like grenade launchers, bayonets, high-powered weapons, and the like.

This program has been running since 1990, and continued during the Obama years.

But Obama rolled-back parts of the program following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri.

The city was flooded with protesters following the shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer. Brown was unarmed.

Police confronted the protesters by wearing military-style garb, which only served to ratchet-up tensions rather than quell the situation.

Of course, never one to understand nuance to any situation, President Trump and his attorney general firmly believe that treating fellow Americans like enemies rather than fellow citizens is the prudent path to take.

Police argue they need military weaponry to defend against terrorism or those criminals who are well-armed. It’s a good argument, and it’s an argument I can find common ground with police.

But the unfortunate part about this program is that police departments tend to use this equipment for other reasons.

Whatever you thought about Ferguson, police weren’t dealing with terrorists, nor were they “well armed” citizens. The protesters may have had guns, but as the National Rifle Association says, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun.

That axiom applies to people of color, too, right?

So, the Ferguson police department dressing like they were on patrol in Afghanistan wasn’t probably the wise move.

If you believe I’m being “hyperbolic Pat,” then lets look at some data.

According to a study performed by Harvard, Stanford, Cincinnati, and Gardner-Webb, police departments which take part in the weapons program were more likely to “engage in deadly violence.”

The study concluded that not only did police killings of citizens and dogs increase from departments participating in the program, but those departments also resort to using violence as their primary problem solving solutions.

Getting this military equipment makes police more aggressive.

You don’t say!

Perhaps it’s because when they are armed with military weapons, they tend to see their fellow citizens as threats.

Not only that, but the Cato Institute also cites other studies showing where these military-grade devices are not used to combat terrorism.

They’re being used against us.

Many police departments use federal grant money to obtain Stingray cell phone trackers. This is to be used to track terrorists.

But these cell phone trackers are rarely used for that purpose.

They’re instead used for routine police activities, and they use these cell phone trackers to get around having to request warrants.

You don’t say!

I’m sorry, but someone has to explain why we need grenade launchers in Saginaw or bayonets in any American town.

The conservative Detroit News editorial staff had it right when they criticized Trump’s decision to reverse the limits Obama put on the weapons program.

The News argued police departments must show WHY they need these weapons rather than simply handing them out like candy.

And departments must also show how these weapons won’t be abused.

And please, don’t tell me police departments don’t ever abuse power.

Have you ever watched “Serpico?”

Police deserve to have the weapons they need to protect themselves, and hopefully, us.

But by getting carte blanch access to military equipment, are they really making us safe?

Or more importantly, are they, in the words of Andy Griffith, earning our respect?

