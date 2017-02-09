Mike’s Special Barbecue Sauce

On our show, Wednesday, Art gave out a special barbecue sauce. One of our fans on Facebook asked for it again. Just in case we have it here for you too!
Ingredients:
2 cups V-8® vegetable juice
2 cloves garlic (2 to 3), crushed
2/3 cup honey
1 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 cup Coca Cola
1 teaspoon parsley, finely chopped
1/4 cup orange marmalade
4 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon ground sage
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1. Mix all in a saucepan.
2. Simmer till the honey is dissolved and the sauce is well blended. Enjoy!
