A refreshing beverage from Chef Mike Roy.

Ingredients:

1 pint bottle Hawaiian Punch Concentrate

1 small can Frozen Lemonade

1 small can Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate

1 large can Pineapple Juice

2 quarts Club Soda or Sparkling Water

1 quart 7-up

Method:

Place a block of ice in a punch bowl.

Add the orange and lemon thawed concentrates with a little soda.

Add the rest.

Garnish with strawberries or orange slices.