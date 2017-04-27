Midwest League’s All Star Game Coming to Midland

When the Burlington Bees passed on hosting this year’s Midwest League All Star game, Midland’s Great Lakes Loons stepped up to the plate. The June 20th game at Dow Diamond is sponsored by Go Great Lakes Bay.

The Great Lakes Bay Region Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Wendy Scott says the game brings the region national exposure.

On June 19th Dow Chemical is the lead sponsor for the Midwest League Home Run Derby. Before the derby, the high school all star game features seniors from area high school baseball teams in the Bay City, Saginaw, Midland and Flint areas. There’s a free tailgate party before the high school game and a free Chris Weaver Band concert after the derby.

The Midwest League’s all stars playing in the June 20th game at Dow Diamond, look to be the future Clayton Kershaw, Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez or Justin Upton. Last year’s All Star Game saw the Eastern Division, defeating the Western Division, 11 – 10.

A complete line up of activities can be found at http://loons.com . Tickets for the combined high school game and home run derby will be $7 for lawn seating and $10 for box seats. Tickets for the All Star game will be $10 for lawn seating and $16 for box seats.