MidMichigan Health Moves Forward with Proposed Expansion

A new $57 million cardiovascular center for MidMichigan Health in Midland has been given the green light by the Midland City Council Monday, June 12. The hospital will demolish about 89,000 square feet of current facilities housing outdated technology to construct a new three story, 160,000 square foot building. The hospital will add about 25 new jobs, including doctors, nurses and advanced care employees.

The hospital is in the process of finalizing a number of planning aspects before moving forward. The new center will hold cardiovascular services, imaging services, specialty clinics and diagnostics. It’s expected to be completed by March 2020.