Midland’s New Budget Maintains Current Service Levels

Midland City Council members are beginning the annual budget process, getting their first look at the proposed 2017-2018 spending plan. Assistant City Manger David Keenan says general fund spending will increase just under $720,000.

The fiscal year, starting July 1st, will call for levying 15.14 mills, an increase from the current 15 mills. The tentative general fund budget is $44.2 million, part of a total budget for all city operations of $97 million. The biggest expenditure is $18.56 million for public safety with budgets of $4.4 million for the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library, $3.3 million for the landfill, $2.4 million for Dial-A-Ride and $1.4 million for the Midland Civic Arena.

A public hearing on the budget is set for the April 24th, Midland City Council meeting. The average Midland homeowner would see their property tax bill increased by $1 per month.