Midland’s JC Penney Store Closing

JC Penney has released a list of 138 planned store closings across the country, which includes their location at the Midland Mall and six other Michigan stores. The liquidation process is expected to start in mid-April, with the closing in June. The company says some employees will be able to transfer to other stores.

The Midland Mall JC Penney opened in 1991, after moving from a downtown location that first opened in 1939. It started out as one of four anchor stores at the Midland Mall, including Sears, which closed last year.

The other Michigan JC Penney locations scheduled to close this year are in Battle Creek, Escanaba, Holland, Houghton, Kingsford and Sault Ste. Marie.

