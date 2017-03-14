Midland’s Emerson Park Getting A New Look

Visitors to Midland’s Emerson Park will see some changes later this year.

With a $295,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, plus $40,000 from the Midland Community Foundation and $35,000 from the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network and $5,000 from the Friends of the Pere Marquette Rail Trail, the project will make the park more friendly to the Tittabawassee River.

The plan includes using a water intake pump house, built in 1938, for an observation platform, add a connection to the Pere Marquette Rail Trail, an accessible fishing dock and a boardwalk. The pump house may include a display of the equipment used to draw water from the river, depending upon its condition.

The $405,000 project is expected to get started by late summer and be completed by November.