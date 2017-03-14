Midland’s Emerson Park Getting A New Look

By Bill Hewitt
Mar 14, 12:28 AM
Site plan courtesy City of Midland

Visitors to Midland’s Emerson Park will see some changes later this year.

With a $295,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, plus $40,000 from the Midland Community Foundation and $35,000 from the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network and $5,000 from the Friends of the Pere Marquette Rail Trail, the project will make the park more friendly to the Tittabawassee River.

The plan includes using a water intake pump house, built in 1938, for an observation platform, add a connection to the Pere Marquette Rail Trail, an accessible fishing dock and a boardwalk. The pump house may include a display of the equipment used to draw water from the river, depending upon its condition.

The $405,000 project is expected to get started by late summer and be completed by November.

Emerson Park Tittabawassee River intake pump house (City of Midland photo)
Midland”s  City Council looks at Emerson Park improvement plan  (WSGW photo by Bill Hewitt)
