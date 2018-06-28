Midland Woman Missing

The Midland Police Department is looking for a woman reported missing. Family and friends of Victoria Jean Kilbourne say the lack of communication is out of character for her as she has no medical history which would be of concern. The last reported contact with her was Monday, June 25.

74-year-old Kilbourne is described as 5’1″, 135 pounds with green eyes and gray hair. There’s no additional information pertaining to her clothes or vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information about Kilbourne’s whereabouts or who has had recent contact with her is asked to call the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at (989) 631-4244.