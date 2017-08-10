Midland Woman Helps Others Find Beauty in Themselves

A Midland woman wants other women to accept themselves as beautiful, no matter who they are.

Lisa Thompson began writing a blog called Self Love Beauty in 2012 to chronicle her experiences in finding the self confidence to accept herself and other women as beautiful. The blog has since grown to 25 writers and Thompson has begun an online store called Beautiful Me, featuring shirts with empowering quotes. Recently, Thompson has begun a Beautiful Me campaign, doing photo shoots with women of all shapes and sizes in various communities in mid Michigan.

Thompson says with the portrayal of unrealistic beauty ideals in the media, it’s important for women to empower themselves and one another to find that self confidence.

“Everybody has their imperfections, everybody is still trying to find themselves and find self love. And it’s a daily thing that you have to go through.”

Thompson also speaks with younger girls to remind them their self image is more important than what society expects of them. She also speaks with men and boys, telling them it’s important to be aware of how they talk to women and girls. She says it’s easy to make comparisons to other people, but it’s just as easy to lift someone up as it is to tear them down.

Thompson is looking to spread her message nationwide with an ambassador program, taking Self Love Beauty to other cities. Visit the website to learn more.