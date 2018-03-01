Midland Tomorrow Innovation Center Working To Fulfill Business Dreams
By John Hall
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 10:35 PM

Members of Midland Tomorrow hosted an open house for their Innovation Center Thursday which recently moved from Austin Street in Midland to Main where they’re now part of the Herbert D Doan Midland County History Center.

Investors like Blue Water Angels President Ken Kousky help Midland Tomorrow by providing cash for those new business start up’s.

Kousky added the Innovation Center also helps budding entrepreneurs fine tune their business plans and marketing strategies to enhance chances for success so they can ultimately stand on their own.

Midland Tomorrow recently merged with the Midland Business Alliance which is an umbrella group that encompasses the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce among others.

