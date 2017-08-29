Midland Students Talk Of Japanese Cultural Exchange

John White describes his three weeks in Japan as Sarah Brandstadt and Justin Witt stand behind him during Monday's Midland City Council meeting. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

As school returns for another year, three Midland students have a different ‘how I spent my summer vacation’ tale.

Midland High junior John White says his host families in Handa Japan have a very different diet. He says eating eel spine was a BIG change, It’s like a crouton on your salad.

Sarah Brandstadt described her trip as fun and a memorable experience and the cultures are similar.

Justin Witt feels he made a difference in uniting two cultures and looks forward to seeing how the sister city relationship continues to grow.

Students participating in the Midland-Handa Sister City exchange are chosen based on their interest in Japanese culture, academic and extracurricular achievements, leadership along with personal strength.

Next year, three students from Handa will spend three weeks in Midland with host families. The Midland-Handa Sister City Exchange is sponsored by a number of Midland companies and foundations.