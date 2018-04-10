Midland Starts Planning For Next Year’s Budget
By Bill Hewitt
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 1:32 AM

Midland’s City Council is getting ready to begin the annual review process of the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. City Manager Brad Kaye compares the proposed budget of $95.4 million with the current $94.8 million spending plan. The increase is due mainly to increased costs.  Kaye said catching up on the city’s unfunded pension liabilities is a priority.

Assistant City Manager David Keenan said some major parts of the 2018-19 general fund budget include $9 million for public safety, $6 million for public works,  $4.4 million for the Grace A. Dow Library and $2.4 million for Dial-A-Ride.

The Midland City Council will have a budget workshop April 16th with public hearings April 23rd and May 7th. The budget for the year, beginning July 1st, will be up for final approval May 21st.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, the Grace A.  Library and will be on the city’s web site, http://cityofmidlandmi.gov

 

