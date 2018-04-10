Midland Starts Planning For Next Year’s Budget

Midland’s City Council is getting ready to begin the annual review process of the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. City Manager Brad Kaye compares the proposed budget of $95.4 million with the current $94.8 million spending plan. The increase is due mainly to increased costs. Kaye said catching up on the city’s unfunded pension liabilities is a priority.

Assistant City Manager David Keenan said some major parts of the 2018-19 general fund budget include $9 million for public safety, $6 million for public works, $4.4 million for the Grace A. Dow Library and $2.4 million for Dial-A-Ride.

The Midland City Council will have a budget workshop April 16th with public hearings April 23rd and May 7th. The budget for the year, beginning July 1st, will be up for final approval May 21st.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, the Grace A. Library and will be on the city’s web site, http://cityofmidlandmi.gov