Midland Soccer Tournament this Weekend

The Midland Soccer Tournament starts Friday, May 12 and teams will be coming from all over Michigan, with a few even coming from Canada. 178 teams are expected to participate in the three day tournament, which is in its 35th year.

Midland Soccer Club Marketing Director Kathy Hofius says the diversity of teams is due to the tournament’s reputation.

“Once you have a club or a tournament like the Midland Soccer Club that develops the reputation that it has… the word starts getting around and teams that are looking for some good competition really kind of naturally start to seek out, ‘Okay, where can I go?’ and because of the reputation, they found their way to Midland.”

More than 2,700 families are expected to Descend on the Great Lakes Bay Region of the course of the tournamant. Hofius conservatively estimates around $2 million will be spent in Midland, Bay City and Saginaw on hotels, motels, restaurants and retail establishments.

The tournament runs through Sunday, May 14 and will be held at the Midland Soccer Complex near the intersection of Joe Mann Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. For more information, visit www.midlandsoccerclub.com.