Midland Shoe Give Away Called A Big Success

Hundreds of families with children converged on Midland’s Carpenter Elementary School for the 5th annual “Sneakerpalooza” Tuesday.

Kurt Faust is the President of Step Up Coach Incorporated which provides integrity based education, mentoring and outreach to help those in need.

Faust estimated between 1,500 and 1,700 name brand and new athletic shoes collected over the past year were given away with the restriction being

that the recipient children were Midland County residents.

He added activities included bounce houses, free popcorn, registrations for back pack’s and vision screening.