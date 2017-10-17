Midland Seeks Recommendations To Possibly Avoid Future Flooding

After Mother Nature hit Midland with a double punch in June, the city is looking at what needs to be done to lessen future impacts from heavy rain. Utilities Director Joe Sova says two engineering firms will study Midland’s storm and sanitary sewer systems.

Sova said the city’s sewer system was overwhelmed by the 4.61 inches of rain that fell in just over 10-hours on June 22nd and 23rd. As a result the Tittabawassee River rose to its second highest level, cresting at 32.15 feet. Some residents at Monday night’s city council meeting claimed the Sanford Dam could have led to the flooding. Midland City Manager Brad Kaye said the dam is under strict federal regulations and was not a factor in the flooding.

The Midland City Council approved hiring Hubbell, Roth & Clark and Orchard, Hiltz & McCliment for a cost not to exceed $289,000. City Manager Brad Kaye was given the authority to approve up to $15,000 in possible change orders. The two firms will make recommendations on possible improvements.

Sova said Midland’s wastewater treatment plant was overwhelmed by the amount of water in such a short time. The state fined the city after 250 million gallons of partially treated sewage entered the Tittabawassee River. Another six million gallons of water flooded the area around the wastewater treatment plant.