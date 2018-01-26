Midland Seeking Solutions To Opioid Drug Abuse Epidemic

Drug abuse is a growing, expensive problem across the country.

The American economy took a $504 billion hit in 2015. Businesses had a 25% share of those costs through lost employee productivity.

In 2016, there were 2,250 drug overdose deaths, 144 people dying each day, in the United States. It was a 27.7% increase over the previous year.

Sam Price from Midland’s Ten 16 Recovery Network says drug addictions often start with drugs for a medical condition, like back or knee surgery. The patient is given the drug for pain relief but it offers an additional euphoric feeling and the patient becomes addicted continuing to take the drug even though not suffering any pain.

Midland Police Chief Cliff Block says many times addicts will turn to crime to pay for their habit. They’re committing robberies and breaking into cars or homes to steal valuables to sell. Several law enforcement agencies in the Great Lakes Bay Region are looking to start a program, “Hope, Not Handcuffs”, offered by FAN, Families Against Narcotics. The program refers people to agencies that can offer treatment options.

The family medicine cabinet is a popular starting point for children experimenting with drugs. Authorities recommend you dispose of unwanted drugs when local police agencies offer drug drop off locations.