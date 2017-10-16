Midland Public Schools Joins Dow Chemical Bringing STEM Education To All Grades

Midland Public Schools are tackling a problem training students for the careers of today and tomorrow. Community leaders gathered Friday to dedicate a new concept in education, bringing STEM education, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, to the new Central Park Elementary School.

DowDuPont Executive Chairman Andrew Liveris says exposing students as young as kindergarten, can help solve a major crisis today. In the next decade, the manufacturing industry will be creating an estimated 3.5 million new jobs. But some 2-million of those jobs will go unfilled, due to a lack of trained workers.

To encourage student to consider careers in the STEM fields, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, the Midland School District is bringing STEM related classes to all its schools by the end of the 2018-19 school year. The new Central Park Elementary School is the district’s first STEM exploration school.

While the Central Park School is one of a few in the nation, Liveris said Midland as always been in the forefront of education. He pointed to the city’s Union School, which opened in 1872, complete with a chemistry lab, 25 years before Herbert H. Dow opened Dow Chemical’s first plant.