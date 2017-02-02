Midland Police Remind Drivers Stop Signs Mean STOP

If you’re driving in Midland this month, you may want to make sure you’re following stop sign

regulations.

The Midland Police Department Traffic Safety Team and patrol division are focusing on stop sign violations throughout February, concentrating on residential neighborhoods and areas with speed limits of 25 to 35 miles per hour. The downtown district and school zones are also included.

Midland Police say the goal is to keep citizens safe and reduce crashes at intersections. They say there were more than 1,300 traffic crashes in Midland in 2016. Accident investigators said 125 of those crashes were caused by drivers who failed to stop at stop signs.