Midland Police Looking For Missing Alzheimer’s Patient
By Bill Hewitt
|
May 28, 2017 @ 5:42 PM

Midland Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who wandered from his house Saturday afternoon.

Officers said William Brown, who’s suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, left his house about 4:00 p.m., driving his two tone, gray, Buick Rendezvous. The car has a Michigan registration plate BBL 640.

Surveillance video from a Speedway Gas Station in Flint, shows Brown filling his car with gasoline. His credit card was used at the station. He was last seen heading north on Linden Road, around 9:00 p.m., Saturday.

Officers said it’s possible Brown may be trying to return to his home in Salineville, Ohio, southeast of Canton, Ohio.

 

