Midland Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a mini-van.

The accident occurred about 3:40 P-M Wednesday in the 1900 block of North Saginaw Road.

Officials identified the victim as a 53 year old man.

A nine year old girl was also hurt, but the extent of her injuries has not been released.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.