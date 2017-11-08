Midland Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

The Midland County Sheriff’s Department is waiting for toxicology results related to a fatal car accident Tuesday, Nov. 7. 38-year-old Robert Altman of Midland was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber east on Olson Road between Five Mile and Homer roads in Homer Township when the car left the roadway, struck a mailbox and then a tree around 8:40 p.m. Altman was wearing a seat belt and the side impact airbags had deployed. He was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland and was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by MidMichigan EMS and Homer Township Fire Rescue.