Midland Man Arrested for Fleeing Police

A 38-year-old Midland man was arrested Sept. 6 for Operating While Intoxicated 3rd offense, driving with a suspended license and fleeing from police. A Midland County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop at 10:13 p.m. for an improper license plate on a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup truck on eastbound U.S.-10 near M-30 in Lincoln Township. The man sped away, reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour. The vehicle exited at north bound Stark Rd., making his way to Sturgeon Rd. where police deployed spike strips, deflating the front tires. The suspect continued to flee until the front tires completely wore off. He then fled on foot into the woods at Bombay Rd. Police found him a short time later. He is currently lodged in the Midland County Jail awaiting arraignment.