Midland Man Arraigned For Having Child Sexually Abusive Materials

A 35 year old Midland man has been arraigned in U-S District Court in Bay City for the receipt and possession of child sexually abusive materials.

Christopher Roland Cull’s court appearance Tuesday followed his arrest which began with an investigation by federal and state authorities once it was learned Cull was downloading and sharing child sexually abusive materials from the Internet.

Computer and Internet crimes related task forces from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Michigan State Police seized digital evidence from Cull’s home.

State Police officials are encouraging parents to speak to their children about safe Internet usage.

Resources are available at w-w-w.Missing Kids.org.