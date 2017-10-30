Midland Girl Dies From Mysterious Injuries

A 20-month-old child from Midland has died following mysterious circumstances. On Thursday, October 26, the girl was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland for treatment of injuries. The injuries were so sever she had to be transferred to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. She died from her injuries Friday night. She has been identified by her family as Delilah Bieski.

Police had been called to the Midland hospital during her stay there. They are currently investigating the cause of death. They’re asking anyone with information about the girl to call (989) 631-4244 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.