Midland Fire Chief Suggests Fire Safety Input On Panel Supervising Construction Industry

Midland Fire Chief Chris Coughlin testifies before a State House of representatives committee. Rep. Gary Glenn is sitting next to him. (Photo courtesy of Sen. Jim Stamas' office)

State legislation has been introduced to add fire protection expertise to Michigan’s Construction Code Commission. The 17 member panel that adopts statewide building code standards would be required to include a certified fire protection specialist or a fire inspector and plans examiner under the bill’s terms.

The sponsors are both Midland Republicans. But State Representative Gary Glenn and State Senator Tony Stamas say they have bipartisan support for the measure which passed the House last year, but was not brought up for a vote in the Senate.

Glenn credited Midland Fire Chief Chris Coughlin for bringing the idea to his attention, calling it simple common sense because state construction codes are intertwined with fire codes so that adding fire safety expertise would be very beneficial to the commission.