Midland Father Faces Charges In Daughter’s Death
By Bill Hewitt
|
Nov 10, 2017 @ 2:58 PM
Zachary Bieski (Midland County Jail mug shot)

Midland Police say the father of a 20-month-old girl has been arrested in the investigation.

Detectives said 24-year old Zachary Bieski was arrested on unspecified charges after his daughter Delilah Bieski died October 27th.

The girl had been taken to Midland’s Mid Michigan Medical Center October 26th with severe trauma. She was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit of Saginaw’s Covenant Medical Center.

Because of the Veterans Day holiday, Bieski will not be arraigned in Midland County District Court until Monday.

