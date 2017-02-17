Midland County’s Second Heroin Summit Deemed A Success

Organizers of Midland County’s Second Heroin Summit held in the Auditorium of Midland’s Dow Library say they were pleased with the turnout and community reaction.

Nearly 300 people packed inside to hear a panel discussion and listen as recovering addicts shared their stories of how they turned their lives around.

Those who spoke acknowledged the process is difficult and sometimes laced with occasional failure but that the ultimate reward is great.

Counselors say they’re seeing more people willing to come in for treatment as there’s less fear and shame about the issue now than there was in the past.

Local schools are being encouraged to provide more education for students, especially at the middle school level, to make them more aware of the potential dangers of drugs.