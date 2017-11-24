Midland County United Way Extends Drive To Meet 2017 Goal

With 99% of its campaign goal reached, the United Way of Midland County has extended its annual fundraising drive.

Campaign leaders said the effort has reached over $4.7 million its $4,800,000 goal. The United Way is seeking the $63,074 needed to meet the goal.

Some organizations are still holding their solicitation drives and new donors are always welcome.

If you want to make a donation, you can contact the United Way of Midland County at (989) 631-3670; by mail to 220 West Main, Suite 100, Midland, Michigan 48640 or by credit card on line at http://unitedwaymidland.org