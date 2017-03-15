Midland County Traffic Stop Leads To Five Arrests Plus Discovery Of A Meth Operation

Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies broke up a methamphetamine operation following an early morning traffic stop resulting in five arrests.

A Ford Ranger pick up sped off after initially being pulled over by a deputy for a moving violation about 3:20 A-M Wednesday on M-30 near Blakely Road.

A chase heading north reached speeds over 85 miles an hour before going into the Weeping Willow subdivision.

Spike strips deployed by deputies blew out several tires on the suspect’s vehicle which crashed into a ditch.

The driver identified as a 23 year old Lee Township man was arrested for multiple charges including fleeing and eluding plus possession of marijuana.

A 26 year old Clare man who was a passenger was arrested for possessing meth along with having outstanding warrants.

A 27 year old Lee Township woman who was also a passenger was released.

As Deputies dropped her off at a residence on Water Road in Edenville Township, a 35 year old Saginaw man fled.

He was later located and arrested for possessing methamphetamine.

Deputies observed components for making meth at the residence and obtained a search warrant.

It was executed with help from State Police Emergency Services and Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team or BAYANET personnel.

That led to the arrests of a 22 year old Sanford man and a 54 year old Coleman woman who were transported to the Midland County Jail for manufacturing methamphetamine.