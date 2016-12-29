Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies Probe Suspected Alcohol-Related Death

Authorities in Midland County believe alcohol played a role in the death of a 23 year old Wheeler man early Thursday.

Officials say the victim had been a passenger in a pick up driven by a 22 year old Midland Township man.

The vehicle had been headed east on East Freeland near Five Mile in Mount Haley Township around 2:40 A-M when the driver stopped so the victim could relieve himself.

When the victim got out of the truck, the driver drove away a short distance as a joke.

The victim then ran and jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

The driver drove forward a short distance before applying the brakes.

The victim, still on the hood, was unable to maintain his grip.

He fell off and struck his head on the pavement.

Another passenger in the vehicle identified as a 25 year old Marlette man tried to provide aid before rescue personnel took over, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death and taken to the Midland County Jail.

Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing their investigation.