Midland County Sheriff’s Department Looking for Missing Teens

Midland County Sheriff deputies are asking the public for help in locating two runaway teenagers. Deputies said the 13-year olds, Rafael Orta-Vazquez and Hallie Jo Toner are Jasper Township residents. Both teens were last seen Friday, June 9 and were reported missing the next morning. Rafael is Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Hallie is white, 5 feet tall, weighing between 90-100 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities say the two teens are likely together.

Anyone with information about the teens should contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 839-4600 or your local law enforcement agency.