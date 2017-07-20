Midland County Seeing Higher than Usual Levels of West Nile Virus

Midland County Mosquito Control says higher levels of West Nile Virus are being detected this season. The agency has found 14 dead crows that have tested positive for West Nile, which they say is an unusually high number. They’ve been found in various parts of the county–four in the city of Midland, three in the Sanford/Jerome Township area, two from both Lincoln and Hope Townships and one each from Lee, Homer and Edenville Townships.

Midland County Mosquito Control says it’s responding in a number of ways due to the high levels of West Nile and a historically high mosquito population due to June flooding. Crews recently treated all county catch basins with a second round of material targeted at the mosquito larval stage. Catch basins are known to harbor mosquito species that transmit West Nile Virus. Midland County Mosquito Control has also extended shifts for night time fogging, and crews are working extra weekend days. They’ve also made an adjustment to truck speeds and fogger output to allow fogging to be done faster and cover more area.

You can find more information, along with tips for avoiding mosquito exposure, on the Midland County Mosquito Control website: https://co.midland.mi.us/MosquitoControl.aspx