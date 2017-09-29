Midland County Prosecutor Issues Findings In Fatal Spring Crash

Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J-Dee Brooks is vowing to work with local law enforcement agencies to reduce serious or fatal crashes involving distracted, drugged, drunk or careless drivers.

That follows his review of a two vehicle crash that killed both drivers on May 9th along west bound US-10 near M-18.

Brooks determined after the investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies that 57 year old Steven Fitch was solely at fault for driving the wrong way while likely under the influence of both marijuana and other controlled substances.

Brooks called the other driver, 23 year old Brandon Scherzer totally innocent while taking his dog to an early morning veterinary appointment.

The dog survived the crash.

Brooks says what’s concerning is that this is one of 11 fatal auto crashes resulting in 13 deaths that have occurred in Midland County this year and that drugged driving is suspected in at least four of those cases.