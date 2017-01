Michigan’s State Lottery Bureau says a Midland County “Fantasy 5” player is celebrating after winning a nearly $134,000 jackpot.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, was one of two to match the Fantasy Five numbers drawn Tuesday. He bought his winning ticket at the Edenville Market located at 6650 M-30 in Edenville.

He claimed his prize from Lottery headquarters in Lansing Thursday, adding his plans for the money include paying bills and supplementing his retirement income.