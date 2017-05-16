Midland County Joins The Nation Remembering Law Enforcement Officers Making The Ultimate Sacrifice

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson and Midland Police Chief Clifford Block saute after placing a wreath at the Police Memorial outside the Midland Law Enforcement Center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Since the City of Boston started the country’s first police department in 1838, more than

21,000 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice. In Michigan last year, seven law enforcement officers were , among the 148 men and women who died. One officer died on her first day on duty and another officer died on the day he was to retire.

Midland Police Chief Clifford Block says there was a disturbing trend last year, an increasing number of police officers killed in an ambush. Block said there’s a nationwide effort to reduce the number of officers killed on duty. The campaign is called “Below 100”, an effort to keep the number of officers making that ultimate sacrifice, under 100, for the first time since 1944.

As Midland officers and Midland County Sheriff deputies head to their patrol cars a sign on the door says … NOT TODAY … reminding them to be careful.