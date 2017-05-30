Midland County Crash Leaves 1 Dead

An 86-year-old man was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday, May 28 in Midland County’s Lee Township. William Jeffries of Greendale Township failed to stop for a stop sign at S. 11 Mile while driving westbound on W. Prairie Road at 1:52 p.m. A white 2001 Chevy Tahoe, driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Tyler, struck Jeffries’ tan 2004 Buick Rainier. Both drivers were taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Jeffries was pronounce dead at the hospital. Tyler’s condition is unknown at this time.

A toxicology report is pending, though police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.