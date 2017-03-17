Midland County Courthouse Expansion Begins Construction

Midland County and community leaders break ground for the courthouse expansion (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt

With a ceremonial ground breaking Friday construction will get started for an expansion of the Midland County Courthouse. County Administrator Bridgette Gransden says the $7.8 million expansion returns a Main Street entrance and better utilization of space inside.

The project will provide added work space for employees, improved energy efficiency, add emergency exits and a secure hallway for bringing prisoners from the county jail into the Midland County courthouse.

Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Carras says a special committee and architects did a wonderful job, saving murals outside and includes the county courthouse and other historic features of the 90-year-old building.

In addition to county tax dollars, financial aid came from the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Foundation, the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and the Dow Chemical Foundation.

The new addition is expected to be open in the spring of 2018.