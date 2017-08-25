Midland Concert Benefits Flood Victims

A benefit concert at Midland Creative 360 on Bayliss Friday evening raised money through $20 priced tickets to help victims of the recent June flooding.

Midland native Bobby Randall who’s been a country music performer for a number of years went on stage as did rock-blues band Street Phish and another up and coming country star Melissa Lee.

Randall explained that when he heard about what happened, he knew he had to come back and help out.

Randall added all proceeds from the concert went toward flood relief.

To learn more about how you can still help, contact the Midland Area Community Foundation at www. Midland Foundation. org.