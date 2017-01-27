Midland City Manager Announces Resignation

Midland City Manager Jon Lynch has announced his resignation effective April 30th.

Lynch who joined the city in 2000 as Director of Planning and Community Development before becoming City Manager in 2006 has accepted the position as President of Midland-based Three Rivers Corporation.

He’ll start his new job in May.

Midland Mayor Maureen Donker says Lynch has done an exemplary job leading the city including resolving two major property tax valuation appeals cases.

Lynch called Midland a wonderful community, adding he and his family are excited about this new chapter in their lives.

Plans are currently being developed by the City Council to begin the search for a new City Manager.

(photo courtesy Three Rivers Corporation)